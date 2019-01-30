Phil Mickelson sets tournament record with 30th appearance at Phoenix Open

Phil Mickelson is ready for his 30th appearance in Phoenix

Phil Mickelson believes he can celebrate his record 30th start by bringing up a half-century of professional wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Mickelson is a three-time champion at TPC Scottsdale over a 23-year period, edging out Justin Leonard in a play-off in fading light in 1996 before delighting the huge crowds again in 2005 and 2013 with comfortable four and five-shot victories respectively.

The 48-year-old has won only twice since, landing his maiden Open crown at Muirfield before ending a four-and-a-half year trophy drought in Mexico early last season, but he has been encouraged by his form so far this year and always enjoys the raucous atmosphere at the Arizona showpiece, which attracted over 700,000 spectators 12 months ago.

"It's just amazing how many great memories I have when I come back and play here," said Mickelson at his pre-tournament press conference. "What a great feeling I experience with the crowd, it's a special place. I just can't believe that it's been 30 years, it just has gone by so fast.

Phil Mickelson sets a new tournament record this week as he celebrates his 30th start in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Rich Beem feels he will make it 40 in 10 years' time.

"I've had a good week it this past week getting ready and hopefully I'll build on the Palm Springs performance and play well here, because there's no better exciting experience than coming down the stretch here at TPC Scottsdale with the crowd here with a chance to win. Being in contention is so much fun, I'm just hoping to give myself a chance.

"I'm fortunate and appreciative that I've won here three times, but I always wanted to win it. In '96 I had an experience that I still cherish to this day, going into that play-off with Justin in the dark, and making a great putt to extend the playoff on 10.

"I think when I first started playing the tournament I always felt this was a good golf course for me, I always thought I would play well here and I always believed I would win this event.

"But one of the things that I could not have foreseen is probably the size, scale and scope of what this tournament has become. The 16th hole, what a famous and unique experience that is from a golfer's standpoint, it's unlike anything we have. It was always special, but it became something bigger and larger than I think I ever thought possible."

Gary Woodland is happy with his form as he looks forward to defending his Waste Management Phoenix Open title at TPC Scottsdale.

Gary Woodland is back at Scottsdale to defend the title having closed with a superb 64 last year before going on to beat Chez Reavie in extra holes, and he is spurred on by the memories of winning his third career PGA Tour title and his first since August, 2013.

"It's great to be back," said Woodland. "Obviously I had a great week here last year, great emotions being back, and the golf course is in great shape. I'm excited about where my game is, I've been playing well now for a while and excited to be back here to defend.

Gary Woodland is the defending champion this week

"Last week was a big week for me. I made the cut on the number last week and, to kind of back-door a top 10, that was nice. So obviously I played better last week coming into this tournament than I did the year before.

"So I'm excited about this golf course, the par-fives set up good for me, it's a golf course I feel like I can be aggressive, and the greens are really firm which I think sets up better for me as well. So if we get a little bit of rain maybe Saturday will soften it up which I think lengthens the golf course, which helps me as well."