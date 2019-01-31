Justin Rose rues poor putting display at Saudi International

0:44 Justin Rose reflects on an opening-round 72 the inaugural Saudi International Justin Rose reflects on an opening-round 72 the inaugural Saudi International

Justin Rose was left ruing a disappointing putting display after making a frustrating start to the inaugural Saudi International.

The world No 1 posted a level-par 70 in calm conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to sit seven strokes back from early leader Thomas Pieters.

Rose mixed three birdies with as many bogeys but failed to convert a number of putts during his opening round, with the Englishman annoyed not to make the most of his chances on the greens.

Rose played alongside Henrik Stenson (pictured) and Brooks Koepka

"I had the opportunity to hit a lot of shots close to the hole and couldn't make the putts," Rose told Sky Sports. "I got caught between clubs twice today and chose the wrong shot I think and ended up making bogey off both of those decisions.

"Collectively our group was probably the worst putting round I've seen for three professional golfers in a long, long time, but the greens were very tricky and very grainy.

Rose arrived in Saudi Arabia off the back of a win at the Farmers Insurance Open

"I certainly missed ten putts probably within six to ten feet range. You make half of those and it's a good round of golf. I gave myself plenty of chances and played well and really felt like I came out playing well."

World No 2 Brooks Koepka is six shots off the pace after a one-under 69, while Dustin Johnson - one of the afternoon starters - carded an opening-round 68 to stay within five of the lead.

Johnson is in the group on two under

"I thought I played pretty well," Johnson said. "Drove it pretty good, hit some really good iron shots. The wind definitely picked up about halfway through our front nine, which made the course play a little bit more difficult.

"I felt like I hit it well and gave myself a lot of opportunities. I feel like I'm a really good green reader and I was actually hitting my putts really good, too, they [the greens] are just hard to read."

