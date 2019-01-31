Thomas Pieters opens up two-shot lead at Saudi International

2:46 Highlights from the opening round of the inaugural Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. Highlights from the opening round of the inaugural Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Thomas Pieters fired a bogey-free 63 to open up a two-shot lead after the opening round of the inaugural Saudi International.

The Belgian struck seven birdies in calm conditions to set the clubhouse target in a star-studded field at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, where four of the world's top five feature.

English duo Ross Fisher and Alfie Plant are part of the group of six players sharing second on five under, with world No 1 Justin Rose seven strokes off the pace after a level-par 70.

Rose played alongside Brooks Koepka and Henrik Stenson on Thursday

"I hit my wedges and short irons really close to the hole," Pieters said. "I think I had maybe 10 good chances for birdie and made seven of them. I think I did everything pretty well today."

Beginning on the back nine, Pieters posted back-to-back birdies from the 12th and added another at the 17th to reach the turn in 32 and two back from early leader Plant.

Pieters has posted top-30 finishes in his last six starts

Pieters birdied the first and made a two-putt gain from 15 feet at the par-five fourth to move into a share of the advantage, before rolling in from six feet at the fifth and tapping in at the seventh to close out his blemish-free start.

Plant had looked set to threaten a possible '59 round' after firing seven birdies in a front-nine 28, but fell off top spot after bogeying the sixth and missing from six feet to save par at the ninth - his final hole - to drop into the share of second.

Plant received a sponsor's invite to play this week

Zamber Lombard birdied his final four holes to also get to five under and join Plant, Renato Paratore, Jake McLeod, Justin Harding and Fisher - who made a bogey-free start - two off the pace.

Three birdies in the final five holes lifted Dubai Desert Classic champion Bryson DeChambeau to two under alongside Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter, who finished with back-to-back gains, with Brooks Koepka a further stroke back.

