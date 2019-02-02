Rickie Fowler holds one-shot lead over Justin Thomas in Phoenix

3:04 Rickie Fowler reflects on a fast finish to his second round and moving into the lead in Phoenix. Rickie Fowler reflects on a fast finish to his second round and moving into the lead in Phoenix.

Rickie Fowler birdied his last four holes to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Fowler's fast finish helped him close out a six-under 65 at TPC Scottsdale, lifting the 30-year-old to 13 under and a shot ahead of fellow overnight joint-leader Justin Thomas.

Branden Grace fired a hole-in-one on his way to a joint-low round-of-the-day 64 to get within two of the lead alongside Trey Mullinax, while Matt Kuchar sits part of the group three off the pace.

Grace has recently dropped outside of the world's top 50

Thomas rolled in a 15-footer at the first and posted back-to-back birdies from the fifth to reach the turn in 32, as Fowler picked up shots at the second and sixth but failed to get up-and-down from the rough to save par at the ninth.

Further birdies at the 10th and 13th saw Thomas edge ahead of clubhouse leader Grace, before the world No 4 cancelled out a first bogey of the week at the 14th by making a two-putt gain at the par-five next.

Thomas is chasing a first win since the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Fowler converted from close range at the 12th and added a tap-in gain at the 15th, before making a 10-footer birdie at the iconic 16th hole and picking another from 15 feet at the next after driving the par-four green.

As Thomas finished his round with back-to-back pars to close out a second-round 65, Fowler holed an eight-footer at the par-four last to complete a bogey-free back nine and grab the solo lead.

Fowler mixed seven birdies with a sole bogey during his round

Grace had set the initial target after making an ace at the par-three seventh, draining a 35-foot eagle at the 13th and making three consecutive birdies from the 15th to get to 11 under.

Defending champion Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm are six strokes back in a share of 11th spot, with two-time Phoenix winner Hideki Matsuyama a further two shots back on five under.

Phil Mickelson marked his 30th appearance at the event with a surprise early exit, as the 48-year-old stuttered to a four-over 75 to miss the cut by a stroke.

