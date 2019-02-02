Rickie Fowler holds one-shot lead over Justin Thomas in Phoenix
By Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 02/02/19 1:13am
Rickie Fowler birdied his last four holes to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Fowler's fast finish helped him close out a six-under 65 at TPC Scottsdale, lifting the 30-year-old to 13 under and a shot ahead of fellow overnight joint-leader Justin Thomas.
Branden Grace fired a hole-in-one on his way to a joint-low round-of-the-day 64 to get within two of the lead alongside Trey Mullinax, while Matt Kuchar sits part of the group three off the pace.
Thomas rolled in a 15-footer at the first and posted back-to-back birdies from the fifth to reach the turn in 32, as Fowler picked up shots at the second and sixth but failed to get up-and-down from the rough to save par at the ninth.
Further birdies at the 10th and 13th saw Thomas edge ahead of clubhouse leader Grace, before the world No 4 cancelled out a first bogey of the week at the 14th by making a two-putt gain at the par-five next.
Fowler converted from close range at the 12th and added a tap-in gain at the 15th, before making a 10-footer birdie at the iconic 16th hole and picking another from 15 feet at the next after driving the par-four green.
As Thomas finished his round with back-to-back pars to close out a second-round 65, Fowler holed an eight-footer at the par-four last to complete a bogey-free back nine and grab the solo lead.
Grace had set the initial target after making an ace at the par-three seventh, draining a 35-foot eagle at the 13th and making three consecutive birdies from the 15th to get to 11 under.
Defending champion Gary Woodland and Jon Rahm are six strokes back in a share of 11th spot, with two-time Phoenix winner Hideki Matsuyama a further two shots back on five under.
Phil Mickelson marked his 30th appearance at the event with a surprise early exit, as the 48-year-old stuttered to a four-over 75 to miss the cut by a stroke.
