Jarrod Lyle honoured on the 16th tee for third round of Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour paid a poignant tribute to the late Jarrod Lyle as his golf bag was placed on the 16th tee for the third round of the Phoenix Open.

Lyle enjoyed the most memorable moment of his career on day three in 2011 when he sent the vast crowd into raptures with a hole-in-one at "the loudest hole in golf", his perfect 150-yard eight-iron dropping into the cup to spark scenes of jubilation all round.

Lyle lost his battle with leukemia in August last year

The hugely-popular Australian tragically lost his battle with leukemia in August last year at the age of 36, and the tournament organisers at TPC Scottsdale were determined to honour Lyle's memory in the first playing of the Phoenix Open since he passed away.

Lyle's golf bag and iconic yellow hat were placed on the tee, with the eight-iron he used to make his superb ace pulled out and leaning against the bag for the duration of this year's third round.

The two-time Nationwide Tour winner, who is survived by his wife and two daughters, helped raise substantial amounts for leukemia charities after launching the "Leuk the Duck" campaign, with most players wearing the signature duck or yellow ribbons on their hats as a mark of respect.

Watch the video above to see Lyle's moment of magic in 2011 as Rich Beem pays a glowing tribute to a man who "loved life to the full" ....