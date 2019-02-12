Sky Sports Golf podcast: Eddie Pepperell, Jamie Spence feature

Phil Mickelson’s US Open hopes, bizarre rulings and a chat with Eddie Pepperell all feature in the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Jamie Spence and Jamie Weir join Josh Antmann to look back at the week's action and discuss the big talking points from the golfing world.

The panel reflect on recent changes to the rules of golf and what can be done to improve the game, as well as give their verdict on whether the Vic Open - where the men's and women's events had equal prize money - was a success.

David Law claimed his maiden European Tour title in the men's event

After Mickelson came through a Monday finish to defeat Paul Casey and win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there's discussion as to whether the 48-year-old can go on and finally complete the career Grand Slam at the same venue this summer.

Ahead of a special extended podcast with Eddie Pepperell next month, the British Masters champion sits down to share his experience of recently playing in Saudi Arabia and reveals a comical tale about playing with Mickelson at The Open.

Eddie Pepperell missed the cut at the inaugural Saudi International

There's also a look ahead to this week's ISPS Handa Super 6 Perth and the star-studded Genesis Open, where Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods feature, plus the latest attempt at Ponder the Pro.

