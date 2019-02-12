Players Championship 'more special in March', says Webb Simpson

4:29 Webb Simpson tells us why the Players Championship is worthy of its unofficial status as the 'fifth major' Webb Simpson tells us why the Players Championship is worthy of its unofficial status as the 'fifth major'

Defending champion Webb Simpson believes the Players Championship is only going to get bigger and better after switching its spot in the PGA Tour schedule.

Golf's unofficial "fifth major" at TPC Sawgrass has been held in May since 2007, but reverts back to March this year as part of the PGA Tour's changes to the golfing calendar.

The tournament on March 14-17 now takes place prior to all four majors, with the PGA Championship occupying the week it previously held in the schedule, and Simpson feels the move will only enhance the event.

Simpson has posted top-20 finishes in his first three starts of 2019

"I think that it [switching to March] is going to bring even more prestige to this event than when it used to be in May," Simpson said in a press conference promoting the event.

"Every tournament is a big tournament, but this is the first really big tournament of the year. I think that's special knowing that when the guys come here, they know that the best players in the world are going to be here for the first time maybe all season competing for a trophy.

"I think the new date is actually going to make the event even bigger and more special, and I think more attention will be on it, because like I said, it's the first event of the year where you're going to have everybody here that you want to have.

"Guys take off certain events that are big events, but no one has ever taken The Players off from what I can remember."

Simpson claimed a four-shot victory in 2018

Simpson equalled the course record on his way to a wire-to-wire victory in 2018, ending a winless run stretching back four-and-a-half years, with the American now looking to become the first back-to-back Players champion.

"I didn't really dream of or think my next win was going to come at the Players," Simpson added. "I've always loved playing here.

"It's always meant a lot to me for a lot of reasons, but I never played well. 16th place was my best finish before last year.

"It was a great week, obviously, for many reasons, but to break that drought of four and a half years without a win, to do it here against that field was really special."

