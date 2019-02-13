Tiger Woods names Fred Couples as Presidents Cup vice-captain

Tiger Woods will captain Team USA in the 2019 Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods has named Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker as three of his assistants for the 2019 Presidents Cup later this year in Melbourne.

Couples will serve as a vice-captain for the third consecutive edition of the biennial event, having captained the side in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

Stricker, who captained Team USA to victory in 2017, will take on the role of vice-captain for a second time, while Johnson returns to the position he held for Jim Fuyrk at the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National last year.

Woods was vice-captain for Stricker in 2017

"Stricks [Steve Stricker] was an incredible leader in 2017 and I took a lot away from the way he served as captain that I hope to emulate in Melbourne," Woods said.

"We have always shared a high level of trust and mutual respect, which will be important in helping us guide this team.

Couples played alongside Woods in 1998 and 2005

"Freddie and I go way back in the Presidents Cup and we're basically coming full circle at Royal Melbourne. He and I teamed up in one of our matches in '98, I was a captain's pick in '11 and now we get to return there as two leaders of this team."

Woods has the option of naming one final assistant for the event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, held from December 9-15.