Richard McEvoy two off early lead at World Super 6 Perth

Richard McEvoy is in contention in Perth

Richard McEvoy fired a five-under 67 to get within two strokes of the early lead at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

McEvoy, who has missed the cut in his first three starts of 2019, mixed seven birdies with two bogeys at Lake Karrinyup to stay in touch with leaders Miguel Tabuena and Kristoffer Reitan.

Tabuena opened with seven consecutive birdies on his way to setting the clubhouse target, while Reitan - who came through all three stages of Qualifying School - also got to seven under.

Tabuena threatened to post a sub-60 round on Thursday

"Very pleased, played some solid golf," McEvoy said. "Two dropped shots on 16 and 17, but apart from that, seven birdies, so very pleased."

Playing in the first group of the morning, Tabuena equalled a European Tour record by reaching the turn in 28 and adding another birdie at the par-four first, his ninth in ten holes.

Tabuena bogeyed the fifth and dropped another shot at the par-four ninth - his final hole - to close out round, with Ben Champbell alongside McEvoy in tied-third.

Ryan Fox started with a bogey-free 68, while former Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters closed out a two-under 70 to sit five strokes back alongside last week's Vic Open winner David Law.

Pieters had been ill in the build-up to the tournament

The first three rounds of the tournament are stroke play, with the top 24 players then qualifying for a six-hole match play shootout.

