ISPS Handa World Super 6: Sweden's Per Langfors is top seed heading into final round

Ireland's Paul Dunne is one shot behind Swedish rookie Per Langfors who is the top seed heading into the final match-play round of the ISPS Handa World Super 6.

The innovative event in Perth, Australia, sees the players compete in three rounds of stroke play before the top 24 go head-to-head in six-hole knockout match play on Sunday to determine the winner.

The 24 were decided on Saturday, and it was world number 678 Langfors who finished in the number one spot after shooting an impressive eight-under-par 64 to finish the day with a one-shot lead on 10 under par.

Langfors holed seven birdies and an eagle, with the only blemish on his scorecard being a lone bogey on the 13th hole, to propel himself 36 places up the leaderboard to the summit.

The 24-year-old sits one shot clear of Ireland's Paul Dunne, Australian Brad Kennedy and Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan. New Zealanders Ryan Fox and Gareth Paddison, Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Belgian Thomas Pieters followed on eight under to complete the seedings for the final day, meaning those eight players receive a bye for the first round of the match play.

Into the first round, all on seven under par, went England's Ben Evans, Australians Daniel Gale, Matt Jager and Min Woo Lee, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Frenchman Clement Sordet.

With 11 players on six under par and just 10 spots remaining for the final day's match play, a play-off was needed to decide who would miss out and England's Tom Murray was the unlucky loser. Robert MacIntyre, Panuphol Pittayarat, Adrian Otaegui, Ben Campbell, Steven Jeffress, Connor Syme, Gregory Bourdy, Andrew Martin, Wade Ormsby and Scott Vincent all progressed.

Top-ranked player Tom Lewis (two over par) and Jason Scrivener (five under par) are the biggest names to miss out on Sunday from the 66 who made the initial cut on Friday night.