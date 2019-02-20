WGC-Mexico Championship 2018 highlights: Mexican style!

3:41 Ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship, we look back at highlights from last year's event... with an added Mexican twist! Ahead of the WGC-Mexico Championship, we look back at highlights from last year's event... with an added Mexican twist!

Ahead of the first World Golf Championship event of 2019, we look back at the best of the action from last year’s WGC-Mexico Championship… with an added Mexican twist!

Nine of the world's top 10 feature in a star-studded field at Chapultepec Golf Club, where Phil Mickelson returns as defending champion after a thrilling play-off win over Justin Thomas in 2018.

One noticeable addition to the coverage since the event moved to Mexico is the use of flamboyant guest commentary from native broadcasters, including Antonio Rosique's brilliant description of Thomas' ace during the 2017 tournament.

Thomas has finished tied-fifth and second in his first two appearances at the WGC-Mexico Championship

The feature returned 12 months ago, with Ross Fisher's stunning hole-in-one, Jordan Spieth's close-range miss and Thomas final-hole hole-out among the shots given the Mexican treatment.

Click on the video above to take an alternative review of the WGC-Mexico Championship!

