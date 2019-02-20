Steve Stricker named Team USA captain for 2020 Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker will captain Team USA in the 2020 Ryder Cup

Steve Stricker has been confirmed as the Team USA Ryder Cup captain for next year's contest at Whistling Straits.

Stricker has been a vice-captain for the last three editions of the biennial contest, having made three consecutive appearances as a player from 2008 to 2012.

The 51-year-old succeeds Jim Furyk, as the Americans look to make amends for their seven-point defeat against Thomas Bjorn's European side at Le Golf National, although Stricker's first act as new skipper was to confirm that Furyk will be a vice-captain for 2020.

Stricker (right) assisted Furyk in Team USA's 17.5-10.5 defeat

"In our sport, in this country, there is no greater honour than to captain the United States Ryder Cup team," said Stricker. "I am humbled by both the opportunity at hand and the responsibility that comes with the position. I'd like to thank the PGA Ryder Cup committee for their belief in me.

"While we were disappointed with the result in Paris, I am confident the setback will fuel our preparations for what will take place at Whistling Straits.

"Europe's talent will present a great challenge, but we will be focused on what we can accomplish together in 2020 in my home state, in front of a loyal legion of sports fans in Wisconsin. It's going to be a memorable week."

The PGA of America also confirmed that Stricker will name all four of his captain's picks at the same time, abandoning the "hot-hand" pick on the eve of the contest that has been in place since 2016.

With the FedExCup Play-Offs now ending in August following a restructure of the PGA Tour season, Stricker will announce his four wildcard choices on Tuesday, September 1 next year - two days after the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

A 12-time PGA Tour winner, Stricker enhanced his credentials for the role when he skippered Team USA to a resounding victory at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Stricker will also assist Tiger Woods in this year's edition in Melbourne, although may take on a more significant role if, as expected, Woods qualifies for the team as a player.

Woods has been named as 2019 Presidents Cup captain

The appointment will prove popular in the host state of Wisconsin, where Stricker is a lifelong resident and still lives in Madison, less than 100 miles from next year's venue.

Stricker was part of Team USA's winning Ryder Cup team in 2008 and was joint-top scorer two years later at Celtic Manor, where America were narrowly beaten by Colin Montgomerie's European side.

Stricker featured in Team USA's 16.5-11.5 victory

He then lost all four of his matches in the 2012 contest, later dubbed the "Miracle of Medinah", with Martin Kaymer claiming the point against Stricker which famously meant Europe retained the trophy.

Padraig Harrington was announced as successor to Bjorn last month for Europe's trophy defence, while Lee Westwood is currently favourite to lead the side in Italy in 2022.