Golf News

News

John Daly text interrupts Steve Stricker Ryder Cup announcement

Last Updated: 20/02/19 5:57pm
1:33
Steve Stricker gives an emotional news conference after he was confirmed as Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain
Steve Stricker gives an emotional news conference after he was confirmed as Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain

An emotional Steve Stricker saw his mood uplifted by a surprise text from a former major champion during his Ryder Cup press conference.

Stricker named Ryder Cup captain

Steve Stricker succeeds Jim Furyk as Ryder Cup captain for 2020.

The American was unveiled to the media on Wednesday as Team USA's captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits, in Stricker's home state of Wisconsin.

Stricker has been involved in the last six Ryder Cups as either a player or vice-captain, leaving him the obvious choice to succeed Jim Furyk in the biennial contest.

Stricker played for Team USA in 2008, 2010 and 2012
Stricker played for Team USA in 2008, 2010 and 2012

The 51-year-old struggled to hold back the tears as he gave his initial reaction to being given the role, where Team USA will be trying to atone their seven-point thrashing at Le Golf National.

Ryder Cup - One Family

March 5, 2019, 8:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The press conference was interrupted by a noise from Stricker's phone, who produced laughter from the room when he revealed the message had come from John Daly.

Click on the video above to see Stricker's surprise interruption!

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK