John Daly text interrupts Steve Stricker Ryder Cup announcement

An emotional Steve Stricker saw his mood uplifted by a surprise text from a former major champion during his Ryder Cup press conference.

The American was unveiled to the media on Wednesday as Team USA's captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits, in Stricker's home state of Wisconsin.

Stricker has been involved in the last six Ryder Cups as either a player or vice-captain, leaving him the obvious choice to succeed Jim Furyk in the biennial contest.

Stricker played for Team USA in 2008, 2010 and 2012

The 51-year-old struggled to hold back the tears as he gave his initial reaction to being given the role, where Team USA will be trying to atone their seven-point thrashing at Le Golf National.

The press conference was interrupted by a noise from Stricker's phone, who produced laughter from the room when he revealed the message had come from John Daly.

