Justin Thomas close to hole-in-one twice on same hole at WGC-Mexico

0:39 Justin Thomas goes agonisingly close to a hole-in-one during his birdie-filled final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship Justin Thomas goes agonisingly close to a hole-in-one during his birdie-filled final round at the WGC-Mexico Championship

Justin Thomas came agonisingly close to a piece of golfing brilliance during a strong finish to his title defence at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The world No 4 matched his own course record with a round-of-the-day 62 on Sunday at Chapultepec Golf Club, where he fired nine birdies and almost went one better at the par-three third.

Thomas, beginning on the back nine, reached the turn in 31 and added back-to-back birdies on the driveable first and second to go seven under for the round.

Thomas finished runner-up to Phil Mickelson in 2018

Better was to come at the next, where Thomas struck his tee shot on the 160-yard par-three to within inches of the flag and saw his ball hop just over the hole.

The ball then darted back and cruelly ran over the edge of the cup for a second time, racing 35 feet away to the far side of the green, but Thomas had the last laugh as he drained his long-range putt for another unlikely birdie.

Click on the video above to see Thomas' near-ace double!