Paul Casey explains comical caddie error at WGC in Mexico

1:57 Paul Casey reflects on a strong week in Mexico and discusses his caddie's comical error Paul Casey reflects on a strong week in Mexico and discusses his caddie's comical error

Paul Casey continued his fast start to 2019, despite his caddie making a comical error during the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Casey posted back-to-back 65s during the final two days at Chapultepec Golf Club to end the week in tied-third - his third top-three finish in his last four worldwide starts.

The Englishman made a strong start to his third round and went eagle-birdie in a two-hole stretch, even though he had received some questionable guidance from caddie John "Long Socks" McLaren.

Casey finished 10 strokes back from eventual winner Dustin Johnson

Casey opened with a par at the 10th and followed an eagle at the par-five 11th with another birdie at the next, only to notice something was amiss when the pair were discussing their approach to the 13th green.

It quick transpired that McLaren had taken down the wrong information and pin placements, instead taking the positions for the Puerto Rico Open also taking place this week!

World Golf Championships Live on

"He looked in his book and realised he had written down in his book every single pin that was wrong and couldn't work out why!" Casey jokingly told Sky Sports.

Click on the video above to see Casey's full interview!