Dustin Johnson claims five-shot win over Rory McIlroy at WGC-Mexico

Dustin Johnson secured a sixth World Golf Championship title by completing a convincing five-stroke victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Final leaderboard WGC-Mexico Championship

Johnson took a four-shot lead into the final round at Chapultepec Golf Club and never left top spot during an eventful Sunday, posting a five-under 66 to extend his advantage over nearest challenger Rory McIlroy.

Victory is Johnson's 20th on the PGA Tour and will see him move back to world No 2, while McIlroy claimed outright second on 16 under after firing six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his way to a closing 67.

Johnson's win is his second of 2019 after also taking the inaugural Saudi International

Paul Casey and Ian Poulter finished a further five strokes back in a share of third alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat, while Tiger Woods ended the week in tied-10th after a closing 69.

McIlroy missed a 10-foot birdie attempt at the first but pitched to tap-in range at the driveable next, where Johnson needed to hole a 20-footer to save par.

McIlroy's runner-up finish is his four consecutive top-five on the PGA Tour

Johnson knifed a chip out of a greenside bunker on his way to a bogey at the par-three third, seeing his lead briefly cut to two, only to move back three ahead at the next when McIlroy failed to convert from eight feet to save par.

The overnight leader took advantage of a free drop from next to a tree at the fifth to salvage a par, before moving further ahead when McIlroy - having failed to get relief from a similar position - pitched out left-handed and then found water on his way to a bogey-six at the next.

Johnson posted rounds of 64, 67 and 66 over the first three days

McIlroy holed from eight feet to save par at the eighth but missed a birdie chance from a similar distance at the next, allowing Johnson to increase his lead to six by firing his approach to two feet at the par-four next.

The pair exchanged birdies at the par-five 11th and McIlroy rolled in from 10 feet at the next to reduce the lead back to five, before draining a 15-footer at the next to avoid slipping further behind.

Rory McIlroy played alongside Johnson and Patrick Reed on Sunday

McIlroy converted from 15 feet at the 14th to match Johnson's birdie from either further out, with the duo then making two-putt gains at the next and adding close-range birdies at the par-four 16th.

A sixth birdie in seven holes took McIlroy to 17 under and within four of the lead heading to the last, where he three-putted from the fringe for a closing bogey to increase Johnson's winning margin.