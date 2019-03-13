Players Championship 2019: Iconic winners in TPC Sawgrass history

0:58 The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship, with all four days live on Sky Sports. The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship, with all four days live on Sky Sports.

The Players Championship roll of honour contains many of golf's all-time greats, with the 2019 contest marking the anniversary of some notable TPC Sawgrass contests.

This year's edition of golf's "fifth major" comes earlier in the PGA Tour schedule than in recent seasons, reverting back to its March spot after been held in May over the past 12 years.

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are among the high-profile former winners of the event, while Webb Simpson returns as defending champion after cruising to a four-shot win in 2018.

We have taken a trip down memory lane to look back at some iconic anniversaries from the Players Championship archives…

2014 - Martin Kaymer

Kaymer's win was his first of two victories in 2014

The German equalled the course record on his way to a wire-to-wire win and one-shot victory, although nearly blew a commanding lead over his closing holes.

Kaymer fired a nine-under 63 during the opening round and took a three-shot advantage into the final round, which remained his cushion when bad weather saw play halted with four holes still to complete.

The Players Championship Official Film Live on

A double-bogey at the par-four 15th after finding pine straw off the tee saw Kaymer's lead cut to one once play resumed, before he fluffed a chip from the edge of the 17th green after going inches away from finding the water.

Kaymer then holed from 30 feet to salvage an unlikely par and take a one-stroke cushion to the final hole, where he got up-and-down to save par in near-darkness and take the title ahead of Jim Furyk.

2009 - Henrik Stenson

Stenson claimed his second PGA Tour title at TPC Sawgrass

Stenson capitalised on a final-round collapse from Alex Cejka to produce a bogey-free final round and become only the third European winner of the Players Championship.

The Swede began in a share of second and five strokes back from Cejka, who bogeyed his opening hole and kept dropping further shots on his way to a front-nine 42.

The Players Championship Official Film Live on

Stenson had moved ahead by picking up shots at the seventh and ninth and increased his lead with four birdies in a six-hole stretch from the 11th, giving him a four-stroke cushion with two play.

After safely negotiating the signature Stadium Hole, Stenson closed out his win with a par to match the lowest round of the day and see out a four-stroke victory.

2004 - Adam Scott

Scott recovered from a back-nine wobble and finding the water on his final hole to cling on to a one-shot win over Padraig Harrington.

The Australian held a two-shot advantage after 54 holes and remained two clear heading to the par-four 18th, as Harrington set the clubhouse target at 11 under after three birdies and an eagle over his final four holes.

Live On The Range: Players - On The Range Live on

With Scott seemingly all-but guaranteed to become the-then youngster Players champion, he carelessly pulled his second shot into the water to give a lifeline to those in the clubhouse.

After taking a drop and knowing he needed to get up and down to avoid a play-off, Scott pitched to 10 feet and then rolled in his bogey putt to secure a second PGA Tour title.

1999 - David Duval

Duval ended the week on three under

On the same day his father claimed his maiden Champions Tour title, David Duval secured his 10th PGA Tour victory with a two-shot win at TPC Sawgrass.

Fast greens produced high scoring throughout the week and saw Duval as one of only two players to finish in red figures, despite shooting over par in each of his final two rounds.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Duval started Sunday one ahead and held that lead at the turn after a chip-in birdie from the bunker at the ninth, as nearest challengers Skip Kendall and Phil Mickelson slip out of contention.

The American rolled in a six-foot birdie at the 17th and made par at the last to close out a one-over 73 and complete a two-shot victory, seeing Duval move to the top of the world rankings.

1994 - Greg Norman

Duval ended the week on three under

The Australian posted the lowest 72-hole total in the tournament's history on his way to a record-breaking wire-to-wire victory.

Norman went 66 holes without dropping a shot and only posted one bogey in a dominant display, where he opened with a course record-equalling 63 and continued to extend his advantage throughout the week.

Back-to-back rounds of 67 saw Norman took a four-shot lead into the final round, with a birdie on the opening hole increasing his cushion to six when playing partner Fuzzy Zoeller made bogey.

Watch the Players Championship from March 14-17 live on Sky Sports' dedicated Players Championship channel!