Players Championship: Should the event become golf's fifth major?

0:58 The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship, live on Sky Sports The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship, live on Sky Sports

The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass this week for the Players Championship, but should the tournament become golf's fifth major?

The PGA Tour's flagship event is regularly referred to as golf's unofficial "fifth major", with a star-studded field and iconic venue making for a special week in the golfing calendar.

Switching from May back to March not only puts the event back part of the Florida Swing but also sees it launch a string of key events in the schedule, with one major taking place each month following the Players.

This year's event also has an increased prize fund of $12.5m, the highest in golf tournament history and more than any money available at the current four majors, while the winner will receive $2.25m.

Tiger Woods is a two-time winner of the Players Championship

While the PGA Championship allocates 20 places for club professionals and the other three majors all have amateur invites in their fields, this week's event arguably boasts the strongest line-up of the year and only offers spots for Tour players.

Although the men's major calendar has traditionally always consisted of the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open, the name and identity of majors in both women's and seniors' golf have changed over time.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The ladies game has had five majors since the Evian Championship was awarded higher status in 2013 and the over-50s have had five since the Senior Open Championship was added in 2003, so is it time for a rethink about the men's major schedule?

Should the Players Championship become a major? Cast your vote below!