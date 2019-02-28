Andrea Pavan's hook into water highlighted by Toptracer in Oman

0:28 Andrea Pavan slipped down the leaderboard at the Oman Open after a nightmare few minutes on the tee Andrea Pavan slipped down the leaderboard at the Oman Open after a nightmare few minutes on the tee

Andrea Pavan slipped down the leaderboard in spectacular fashion after a nightmare finish to his opening round at the Oman Open.

The Italian carded a one-under 71 at Al Mouj Golf to sit five strokes off the lead, although could have been closer to early pacesetter Kurt Kitayama had it not been for a final-hole blunder.

Pavan was just one off the lead at the time when he reached the par-four ninth - his last hole - where he hooked his drive way left and lost it in the water.

Things didn't get much better with his next attempt - his third shot - as Pavan fired his latest tee shot a similar distance wide of the fairway in the opposite direction.

He eventually signed for a triple-bogey seven, with both horror swings highlighted in spectacular fashion by the use of Toptracer.

