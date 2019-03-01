Honda Classic: Justin Thomas holes out for eagle with brilliant chip shot

1:13 Justin Thomas produced a moment of brilliance to land an unlikely eagle with his chip shot from the pine straw during the second round of the Honda Classic Justin Thomas produced a moment of brilliance to land an unlikely eagle with his chip shot from the pine straw during the second round of the Honda Classic

Justin Thomas struggled during his second round at the Honda Classic but demonstrated his class with a precise hole-out chip shot for eagle.

The world No 4 started on the back nine with back-to-back bogeys before a triple-bogey six at the par-three 15th saw him tumble further down the leaderboard at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.

After a first birdie of the day at the 18th was followed by another dropped shot at the first, Thomas executed his third shot from the pine straw to perfection for an unlikely eagle at the par-five third - his 12th hole.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Thomas maintained the momentum with a birdie at the next hole to reach level par for the competition but dropped back once again with a double bogey, after he found the water at the sixth.

The American finished the round with three straight pars for a four over 74 to sit tied 80th at two over at the midway stage and leave himself projected to miss out on the weekend's action.

Watch the video above to see Thomas execute his chip shot from the pine straw in fine fashion...

Watch the Honda Classic throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf.