Brooks Koepka is well-placed to win his first PGA Tour title of the year after a testing second round saw him sit two shots off the midway lead at the Honda Classic.

The American three-time major champion mixed three birdies with a bogey for a one-under 69 to join a nine-man group at four under par at PGA National, with Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell sharing the lead going into the weekend.

Former US Open winner Lucas Glover is one off the lead, while Sergio Garcia and first-round leader Jhonattan Vegas are part of the chasing pack at three under.

Koepka was playing alongside Gary Woodland, who made the cut at two over par

Koepka, who opened with a three-under 67, made a fast start to his second round with birdies at the first and third but gave both strokes away with a double bogey five at the par-three fifth.

The 28-year-old - one of three top-10 players featuring in the tournament - which begins a four-week Florida Swing - faced the tougher afternoon conditions but picked up another gain at the par-three 15th.

Sergio Garcia is well positioned on the leaderboard despite a disappointing finish to his second round

Garcia, who enjoyed a top-10 finish at the WGC-Mexico Championship last week, reached the turn in 33 after three birdies in a four-hole stretch, which also included a bogey, before a fourth gain of the day saw him reach six-under but he then dropped three shots in his last four holes.

England's Matt Wallace hit an encouraging two-under 68 to move up to one-under overall and join 2017 champion Rickie Fowler and Ernie Els, who mixed a double bogey, with three bogeys and two birdies in an untidy three-over 73.

Defending champion Justin Thomas did make the cut on the number at two over par, alongside Graeme McDowell, despite posting two double bogeys in a frustrating four-over 74.

