The Players Championship 2019: Countdown to golf's 'fifth major'

The world's top players head to TPC Sawgrass this month for the Players Championship, with extended coverage of golf's unofficial 'fifth major' live on Sky Sports.

2018 champion Webb Simpson has the chance to become the first player in tournament history to successfully defend their title, following his four-shot victory last time around, while recent winners Rickie Fowler and Jason Day will also be among those in action.

Simpson finished four ahead of Xander Schauffele, Charl Schwartzel and Jimmy Walker

Two-time Players champion Tiger Woods is expected to return to action, having missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a neck injury, while Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy will be among the players bidding to become the first British winner since Sandy Lyle in 1987.

Click on the video at the top of the page to take a trip through the tournament archives and remember some iconic Players Championship moments!

The event has a new place on the PGA Tour schedule in 2019 and also has the highest prize fund ever for a professional golf tournament, with the winner set to earn $2.25m.

Can Woods claim a third Players Championship title?

All four rounds will be shown live via Sky Sports' dedicated Players channel, with extra streams and a host of Players-related programming available throughout the week.

