Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose star at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose feature in a star-studded line-up at the Arnold Palmer Championship this week, with extended coverage from Florida, live on Sky Sports.

Six of the world's top 10 feature at Bay Hill, where Rose is the highest-ranked player in action and McIlroy returns to defend his title.

McIlroy heads into the event off the back of four consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour, while Rose makes his first appearance since missing the cut at the Saudi International last month.

Honda Classic runners-up Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler and world No 5 Bryson DeChambeau are among the other notable names in action, with major champions Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed also in the field.

Fowler is already a winner on the PGA Tour this season at the Phoenix Open

Sky Sports has 29 hours of live golf across the four tournament days, with Featured Groups available from 2pm for the first two rounds on Sky Sports Golf.

Rose kicks off Thursday's marquee coverage as the world No 2 begins his week alongside Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson and Brandt Snedeker, with Fowler out in the following with Ian Poulter and 2016 champion Jason Day.

Last year's runner-up DeChambeau begins Friday's coverage with Koepka and Phil Mickelson, who won the event in 1997, with the other featured group to be decided via a Twitter vote.

Full live coverage begins from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf for the first two rounds and 5.30pm on Saturday, before getting underway from 4.30pm for the final round on Sunday.

Rose and Stenson will play alongside eachother for the first two rounds

Featured Groups

Thursday

12.43pm Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Henrik Stenson

12.54pm Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Ian Poulter

Friday

12.54pm Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

Watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with the On the Range show on Wednesday from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.