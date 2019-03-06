Sky Sports Golf podcast: Live from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Sky Sports Golf podcast team are on the road to discuss another eventful week in the golfing world, live from the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

Nick Dougherty and Mark Roe join Josh Antmann live from Bay Hill to look back on a number of big talking points on and off the course.

The group look back at a surprise victory for Keith Mitchell at the Honda Classic and share their thoughts on an impressive week for Vijay Singh, as well as reflecting on more rules controversies on the PGA Tour.

Keith Mitchell claimed a one-shot win at the Honda Classic

Looking ahead to this week's event, the panel give their thoughts on Arnold Palmer's legacy in the sport and also assess Rory McIlroy's chances of successfully defending his title.

There's also a tricky edition of Ponder the Pro, which left Nick flummoxed, while the best of your questions get answered. Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!