Keith Mitchell snatches Honda Classic victory with closing birdie

Keith Mitchell holed a testing 15-foot birdie putt on the final green to snatch a one-shot victory at the Honda Classic in Florida.

Final leaderboard Honda Classic

The 27-year-old American held his nerve in the closing stages at PGA National to edge out Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, carding a three-under 67 to secure his maiden PGA Tour win.

Mitchell, the world No 162, had appeared out of contention when he bogeyed the opening two holes in the final round, but he regained his composure to emerge from a logjam at the top of the leaderboard thanks to birdies at the 12th, 13th, 15th and 18th, which took him to nine-under 271.

Ryan Palmer looked at one stage as though he would make a record-breaking comeback after coming from nowhere to take the early clubhouse lead with a seven-under 63 - the best round of the week - to finish on seven under.

However, he was eventually overtaken by Mitchell, as well as Koepka and Fowler, who also birdied the 18th.

