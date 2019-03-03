Sung Hyun Park wins HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore thanks to closing 64

0:39 Sung Hyun Park wins the Women's World Championship by two shots with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff tied 8th after starting the final day in second place. Sung Hyun Park wins the Women's World Championship by two shots with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff tied 8th after starting the final day in second place.

Sung Hyun Park produced a sparkling final round of 64 to win the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore by two strokes.

Park opened with three birdies and continued her momentum through the final round in securing victory over Minjee Lee, coming through the field from eighth at the start of Sunday's play.

The South Korean star had significant ground to make up on leader Ariya Jutanugarn and did so quickly, making five birdies in her first seven holes before dropping what turned out to be her only shot of the day at the eighth.

Sunday proved a massive disappointment for world No 1 Jutanugarn, who made double bogeys at the fifth and 13th and also dropped two more shots in the last five holes to card 75 and drop into a tie for eighth.

Jutanugarn's struggles briefly put Lee in front, but the Australian was unable to capitalise further after her fourth birdie of the day came at the 12th, dropping a shot at 14 and parring her way in.

By then she had already given up the lead to a charging Park, who made four more birdies on her back nine and held a two-shot lead by the time she came to the 18th green and tapped in for a closing par to finish on 15 under.

Ariya Jutanugarn failed to hold on to her lead entering the final round

Lee was unable to make up that deficit in her final holes and had to settle for a second successive runner-up cheque, having also finished second in Thailand last week.

"I'm really happy with my play today. I am really happy because I used to have rough starts to my year and I think that I will now feel really comfortable for the rest of the season," Park said.

Park's compatriot Jin Young Ko and Spain's Azahara Munoz finished in a tie for third, four shots behind the winner.

There was also disappointment for England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who stumbled to a closing 73 to join Jutanugarn in a tie for eighth.