My Icon returns for International Women's Day

Kelly Smith kicks off the new series of My Icon

Sky Sports' groundbreaking My Icon Series returns on Monday and our latest series sees six female athletes open up on their journeys and their inspiration.

Launched during Black History Month in 2017, Sky Sports' first instalment of 'My Icon' produced over 30 short films featuring black and minority ethnic people across sport talking about their journeys and those who helped to guide them.

That was followed by another series to coincide with the award-winning Rainbow Laces Week, bringing LGBT stories from across the world of sport firmly into focus

In September, My Icon returned for National Inclusion Week, shining a light on some of Britain's most successful and inspirational Para-Athletes and now to mark International Women's Day our latest series will focus on six remarkable female athletes and their sporting careers

Two new episodes will be aired daily from Monday on Sky Sports Mix, with the subjects talking about those they inspired them, the challenges they faced in the traditionally male-dominated sporting environments.

Kelly Smith

First Showing - Monday, 6pm

Women's football has never been more popular in this country but former Arsenal and England striker Kelly Smith was a trailblazer for female footballers in the country, at a time where the sport struggled for headlines.

Smith's career wasn't without its difficulties and in the first of our six episodes, she tells her story on how she made her mark from a young age to head across to the USA for life as a professional and dealt with the demons that plagued her along the way.

Mary Cholhok

First Showing - Monday, 6.15pm

Inspired by Peace Proscovia and standing 6ft 7in, the 21-year-old Ugandan is currently making her mark on the Vitality Superleague as a shooter for Loughborough Lightning, but has already had quite a journey.

Cholhok opens up on sport in Africa for women and how she stumbled into netball and how she coped with becoming a mother as a teenager and how that has shaped her life since.

Catriona Matthew

First Showing - Tuesday, 6pm

11 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Catriona Matthew became the first female Scottish golfer to win a major when he lifted the 2009 Women's Open at Royal Lytham.

As she prepares to captain Europe at the Solheim Cup later this year she reflects on a lifetime consumed by the sport and its impact on her.

Charlotte Edwards

First Showing - Tuesday, 6.15pm

The former England captain retired in 2016 after reaching the pinnacle of the sport as England claimed continual success under her stewardship and saw her named one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year.

Her talents took her to Australia and the Big Bash League as well as leading the way for the growth of domestic cricket in the UK - a remarkable career spanning 20 years had plenty of twists and turns as she tells My Icon.

Ramla Ali

First Showing - Wednesday, 6pm

Ali's remarkable journey saw her move to England as a war refugee and having taken up boxing, success has followed her ever since culminating in her representing Somalia at the 2018 Women's World Championships.

More than that, Ali has broken down many of the barriers that she faced as a Muslim woman, both from her own family and beyond and is embracing her status as one of the faces of the sport

Heather Fisher

First Showing - Wednesday, 6.15pm

Fisher has not had it all her own way, but she wouldn't want it any different, making her mark in rugby union and starring for her country on the Sevens circuit as well as in the 15-a-side version of the game after a promising junior career.....in bobsledding.

The World Cup winner opens up on World Cups and Olympic Games and what has driven her to become the player and women she is today and how she overcame whatever stood in her way.

Don't miss the My Icon Sportswomen special, starting on Monday on Sky Sports Mix - the whole series will also be available On Demand, as are all the episodes from previous series.