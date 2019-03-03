Justin Thomas set to meet with USGA over rule changes

4:45 Rich Beem and Nick Dougherty discuss the two-shot penalty handed to Adam Schenk after the second round of the Honda Classic. Rich Beem and Nick Dougherty discuss the two-shot penalty handed to Adam Schenk after the second round of the Honda Classic.

Justin Thomas is set to meet with USGA officials following his recent criticisms of the modernised Rules of Golf that took effect this year.

USGA senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer hopes to talk face to face with world No 3 Thomas, who has been critical about the changes both verbally and on social media, in the next few days.

"Look, it's clear, I'm sure to everyone, that direct communication is the best way to go," Bodenhamer told the Golf Channel. "That's where we're going to go with this. We're going to talk with Justin, and we're happy we'll have an opportunity to have a conversation in a few days, hopefully."

The USGA said in a tweet that Thomas has cancelled previous meetings, but the American, speaking after his final-round 71 at the Honda Classic, said that is not correct.

"It was a little shocking," Thomas said of the Twitter back-and-forth. "I've had communication with the USGA and I've talked with a couple people about how I feel.

"It's a little upsetting just because it was inaccurate. I haven't cancelled anything, especially any meetings. But it is what it is and all I want is the best for the game of golf and the best for the sport."

Thomas said there have been some attempts to set up calls, but his schedule over the last three weeks has not allowed one to happen.

The Honda Classic has provided a number of rules-related issues and reactions.

Thomas was upset that he would not have been able to replace the nine-iron he bent when his follow-through went into a tree in the opening round, although he did not have a spare nine-iron with him anyway.

Alex Cejka was disqualified on Thursday for using an oversized greens-reading book, which fell under the new changes, while Adam Schenk was told just before the start of his third round that he was being handed a two-stroke penalty for his caddie being behind him as he prepared for a bunker shot in the second round.

Schenk's issue was the one that had Thomas venting on Twitter, and had the USGA taking notice.

"I just think it needs to be changed," Thomas said.

Enough twitter ranting for me today 😂as anybody who follows me knows, I’m always honest and speak what’s on my mind. The intent of everything I say is to get the game of golf and the @PGATOUR better. I enjoy/take pride in trying to do as much positive as possible. I’m out! ✌️ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 2, 2019

The Twitter back-and-forth had Thomas saying that he was speaking out with "hopes that the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport." That's when the USGA replied with a tweet that began, "Justin, we need to talk. You've cancelled every meeting we've planned with you, but we are reaching out again."

Later, after Bodenhamer said Thomas reached out privately, the USGA posted, "We look forward to meeting with you and talking through these issues. It's clear we both want to do what's right by the game."