Tiger Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with neck strain

Tiger Woods has suffered a neck injury, but says his back is fine

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational after suffering a neck strain.

Woods has so far completed three tournaments in 2019 and was due to tee-off at Bay Hill on Thursday, but has now been forced to give the PGA Tour event a miss.

In a post on Twitter, he said: "Unfortunately due to a neck strain that I've had for a few weeks, I'm forced to withdraw from the API.

"I've been receiving treatment, but it hasn't improved enough to play. My lower back is fine, and I have no long-term concerns, and I hope to be ready for The Players.

Woods won his eighth Arnold Palmer Invitational title in 2013

"I'd like to send my regrets to the Palmer family and the Orlando fans. Its connection to Arnold makes it one of my favorite tournaments and I'm disappointed to miss it."

Woods returned to form last year following long-term back problems, and recorded his first win in five years at the Tour Championship in September.

This year, Woods has recorded finishes of 20th, 15th and 10th in his three tournament appearances, and is currently fifth favourite for next month's Masters.

The 43-year-old is comfortably the most successful golfer to ever compete in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, having won the tournament eight times - six more than anyone else.

