Players Championship challenge: Radar replicates Rickie Fowler's birdies

2:13 Wayne "Radar" Riley attempts to replicate Rickie Fowler's magic at the 17th from his 2015 victory. Wayne "Radar" Riley attempts to replicate Rickie Fowler's magic at the 17th from his 2015 victory.

Ahead of the Players Championship, we sent Wayne "Radar" Riley to TPC Sawgrass to attempt to replicate a number of famous shots from the tournament’s history.

Golf's unofficial fifth major has a star-studded roll of honour and has witnessed some iconic moments through the years, including Rickie Fowler's remarkable win in 2015.

Fowler fired four birdies and an eagle over his final six holes to sneak into a play-off alongside Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner, before taking the title with a birdie at the fourth extra hole.

Fowler was five strokes behind with six holes remaining

The victory was made even more remarkable by the fact that he birdied the infamous 17th five times in six attempts during the tournament, including all three visits during the final day.

As all three of the American's tee shots on the par-three on Sunday finished less than six feet of the flag, we set Radar the task of trying to match Fowler's pin-seeking brilliance and get close to the flag.

Could Radar repeat Fowler's final-day heroics? Click on the video above to find out!

