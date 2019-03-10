Players Championship challenge: Radar attempts Davis Love's eagle

1:35 Wayne Riley aimed to replicate Davis Love's brilliant six-iron from the pine straw at TPC Sawgrass on his way to victory at the Players Championship in 2003. Wayne Riley aimed to replicate Davis Love's brilliant six-iron from the pine straw at TPC Sawgrass on his way to victory at the Players Championship in 2003.

Wayne “Radar” Riley has taken on a number of memorable moments from Players Championship history, with today’s effort attempting to recreate Davis Love’s magic from the trees.

TPC Sawgrass has seen plenty of iconic shots through the years, including Love's brilliance at the 16th on his way to victory in 2003.

Love, who had also won the event 11 years earlier, started the final round two strokes back but fired a round-of-the-day 64 in blustery conditions on Sunday to take the title.

Love is one of only six multiple winners of the Players Championship

The American moved up the leaderboard with five straight birdies from the eighth but saved his standout moment for the par-five 16th, where his tee shot headed towards the trees and onto the pine straw.

Love managed to nail a six-iron to 10 feet and roll in the eagle putt on his way to a six-shot win, but could Radar achieve the same when we sent him to replicate the shot?

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Click on the video above to see how Radar got on!

Watch the Players Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players.