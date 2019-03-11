Rory McIlroy upbeat for The Players after Arnold Palmer Invitational final round frustration

Rory McIlroy was bidding to successfully defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title

Rory McIlroy remained positive with his performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational despite another frustrating final round from the final group at Bay Hill.

The four-time major champion was bidding to successfully defend his title but a closing level-par 72 saw him finish four shots behind Francesco Molinari, who stormed to the title with an eight-under 64.

McIlroy, who was one off the lead going into the final round, has now failed to capitalise from the last nine occasions he has played in the final group on a Sunday but he is upbeat ahead of this week's Players Championship.

McIlroy started the final round one shot off the lead

He said: "I'm playing well, I'm getting myself into contention every week, continue to do that, going into next week, that's the great thing about golf, you don't have to wait too long to get back on the horse."

"So, no, I'm happy with everything, I just think today I could have played the par 5s better, but really apart from that it was an unbelievable round from Francesco to shoot what he did.

"I would have needed to go out there to shoot 67 to better him, which would have been one of the best scores of the day, and anything under 70 out there this afternoon was a great score.

"And as I said, if I took care of the par 5s a little better, it might have been a different story."

McIlroy will aim to maintain his strong form at TPC Sawgrass this week

McIlroy, who is without a win since his triumph at Bay Hill last year, has finished in the top six in each of his five appearances on the PGA Tour this year and insisted he was not dwelling on his struggles to close out from the final group.

"I'm playing well, I would much rather be putting myself in position to have a chance to win. I'm playing good golf, it doesn't matter if I'm playing that golf on Thursday, Friday, Saturday," he added.

"My Sundays haven't been what I would have liked, but I'm putting myself in that position, so good golf is good golf, I keep saying that, at the end of the day.

I hit fairways, I hit solid shots into greens, it's just asking a lot of yourself to try and hole 25-footers all day to make birdies. Rory McIlroy

The 29-year-old bemoaned his struggles on the greens as he made two birdies during the final round and he was the only member of the top 14 on the leaderboard who failed to shoot under par.

"I was hitting good shots to 30 feet all day and it's hard to sort of shoot a score", he added.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

"I hit fairways, I hit solid shots into greens, it's just asking a lot of yourself to try and hole 25-footers all day to make birdies."

McIlroy was full of praise for his European Ryder Cup team-mate Molinari, who also edged the Northern Irishman to victory in last year's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Francesco Molinari stormed to victory at Bay Hill on Sunday

"We have had some good battles on the course, Wentworth was one of them," McIlroy said.

"I didn't have my best stuff and I sort of grinded away and had a putt on the last, what looked like to be in a play-off, but that was the start of Francesco sort of lighting it up.

"He went on to win in DC [Quicken Loans National], then he won the Open Championship and then obviously he wins here, so he's been on a great run."

Watch the Players Championship from March 14-17 live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players.