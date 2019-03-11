Players Championship challenge: Radar recreates Ian Poulter's tree recovery

1:24 Wayne Riley recreates Ian Poulter's stunning shot over the trees from the pine straw at TPC Sawgrass Wayne Riley recreates Ian Poulter's stunning shot over the trees from the pine straw at TPC Sawgrass

Wayne “Radar” Riley has taken on a number of memorable moments from Players Championship history, with today’s effort attempting to recreate Ian Poulter's incredible recovery from the 2017 contest.

Poulter was two strokes off the pace heading into the final round two years ago and trailed by the same margin when he reached the par-four last.

There the Englishman shanked his second shot way right into an unplayable lie, forcing him to take a penalty drop in the pine straw and seemingly faced with a near-impossible up-and-down.

Poulter ended the week on seven under, three strokes off the pace

Poulter then hit an incredible shot over the trees and saw the ball spin across the face of the hole before coming to rest less than two feet from the pin.

The tap-in bogey secured Poulter a share of second spot alongside Louis Oosthuizen, but how would Radar fare when faced with the same shot?

