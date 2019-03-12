Players Championship challenge: Wayne Riley provides access to TPC Sawgrass locker rooms

Wayne Riley is given access to the locker rooms at TPC Sawgrass ahead of the Players Championship, live on Sky Sports.

The 46th edition of the PGA Tour's flagship event will welcome the world's best golfers this week for the sport's unofficial fifth major in Jacksonville.

The tour of the facilities begins with a view of the biggest of the locker rooms, for the founder members of the club but also those who have the chance to pay the green fee and play the famous course.

Those who win the tournament, including reigning champion Webb Simpson, have an even greater privilege as they are given a room of their own to keep their belongings.

Within that area there is also a lounge area full of TV's, pictures telling the story of memorable moments from past editions and even a table tennis table!

Radar also provides a fascinating tale behind why a barber's chair is located in the foyer of the main locker room.

