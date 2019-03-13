The Players: Fans cheer a successful proposal at the 17th, with help from Sergio Garcia!

1:14 Jubilant scenes around the 17th at TPC Sawgrass as Sergio Garcia and the fans witnessed a successful marriage proposal! Jubilant scenes around the 17th at TPC Sawgrass as Sergio Garcia and the fans witnessed a successful marriage proposal!

Sergio Garcia enjoyed his first success of The Players Championship as he assisted a successful marriage proposal by the 17th green.

Armed with the engagement ring and the plan of action, Garcia greeted Ricardo Fonseca and his girlfriend Emma Baxley and invited the soon-to-be-fiancee inside the ropes, asking Fonseca's permission to "steal her" for a while!

Fonseca then retreated to grab a bunch of flowers, and he was soon heading towards the Spaniard and his shocked girlfriend as hundred of fans and cameras watched the moment unveil.

And, after Garcia departed following a hug for Emma, Fonseca's proposal was accepted while one of the scoreboard carriers held aloft the crucial message: "She said yes".

Watch the moment Fonseca and Baxley became engaged, with a little help from Sergio Garcia, on the final practice day ahead of The Players Championship.

Live Featured Group coverage gets underway on Thursday at 11;30am on Sky Sports The Players.