The Players: Fans cheer a successful proposal at the 17th, with help from Sergio Garcia!

Fans cheer a successful proposal at the 17th, with help from Sergio Garcia!
Sergio Garcia enjoyed his first success of The Players Championship as he assisted a successful marriage proposal by the 17th green.
Armed with the engagement ring and the plan of action, Garcia greeted Ricardo Fonseca and his girlfriend Emma Baxley and invited the soon-to-be-fiancee inside the ropes, asking Fonseca's permission to "steal her" for a while!
Fonseca then retreated to grab a bunch of flowers, and he was soon heading towards the Spaniard and his shocked girlfriend as hundred of fans and cameras watched the moment unveil.
And, after Garcia departed following a hug for Emma, Fonseca's proposal was accepted while one of the scoreboard carriers held aloft the crucial message: "She said yes".
Watch the moment Fonseca and Baxley became engaged, with a little help from Sergio Garcia, on the final practice day ahead of The Players Championship.
