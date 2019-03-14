The Players: Ryan Moore fires spectacular hole-in-one at the 17th

1:46 Ryan Moore lights up the opening day of The Players Championship as he fires a spectacular hole-in-one on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass Ryan Moore lights up the opening day of The Players Championship as he fires a spectacular hole-in-one on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass

Ryan Moore sent the huge crowds around the 17th into raptures as he made a spectacular hole-in-one on the opening day of The Players Championship.

Moore was already off to a nice start having teed off on the back nine and was a couple under par for the first day when he arrived on the tee at the iconic par-three at TPC Sawgrass.

Moore's 121-yard wedge disappeared straight into the cup

Taking dead aim at the front-left pin with a wedge from 121 yards, Moore's ball never left the flag and disappeared straight into the hole for one of the most thrilling aces ever seen in the tournament.

Slow-motion replays then revealed that his ball actually hit the flagstick a few feet above the hole, but it dropped downwards and into the cup while leaving some damage around the lip on its way south.

Moore's incredible shot was the ninth ace at the 17th in the history of The Players, and the first since the then-Masters champion Sergio Garcia found the target in the opening round in 2017.

