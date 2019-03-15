The Players: Tiger Woods targets 'low number' in second round after eventful first day

Tiger Woods sits five shots behind the early pace at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods targeted a “low number” in the second round of The Players Championship after he rued a closing bogey in an eventful two-under 70.

The two-time champion made back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th to reach three-under but missed a four-foot par putt at the last hole to miss out on a number in the 60s at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, playing his first event since last month's WGC-Mexico Championship, covered the front nine in level-par before he mixed three birdies with two bogeys in a five-hole stretch after the turn and appeared to show no ill-effects from the neck strain which ruled him out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Woods made just one par in his back nine at the 15th

"I felt like I could have got something in the 60s today and got off to not actually the best of starts today," Woods said.

"I hit some bad shots early, rectified that, made a few adjustments, and then went about my business, and then the back nine, there's nine holes on the back nine, made one par, so that was interesting."

Woods' score was matched by defending champion Webb Simpson while the final member of the threeball Patrick Reed posted a three-under 69 and the American is looking to make inroads in the morning - when calmer conditions are expected.

He added: "That's what most of the guys did early today. They all went low and all the low rounds seemed like they were predominantly in the morning.

"Hopefully we can catch it on the calm side and some smoother greens and get it - post a low number and then see if the guys have to face what we had to face in the afternoon with the wind moving pretty good."

Woods made six birdies in his first round

Woods, who won the second of his two Players titles at TPC Sawgrass in 2013, was particularly pleased with his putting - something he has worked at with renowned coach Matt Killen.

"I felt like I rolled it today. I felt like I was able to get up there, and I felt comfortable. I was able to rip it, and I felt pretty good."

Tommy Fleetwood and Keegan Bradley share the lead after shooting seven under par on the opening day.