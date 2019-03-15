Tiger Woods puts two balls into the water at TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole

1:16 Tiger Woods put two balls into the water at TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th Tiger Woods put two balls into the water at TPC Sawgrass' iconic par-three 17th

Tiger Woods saw his Players Championship hopes quickly unravel after a nightmare visit to TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole during his second round.

The former world No 1 was five strokes off the pace after an opening-round 70 and made a fast start to Friday morning, following back-to-back birdies from the 12th with another at the par-five 16th, only to slip back down the leaderboard at the par-three next.

Woods pulled his tee shot slightly and saw his ball take a big bounce off the putting surface and run off the back of the green into the hazard.

Woods reached the turn in 37

Worse was still to come when Woods headed to the drop zone, where he stuck his next effort - his third shot into the water once again.

The 14-time major champion eventually found dry land at the third time of asking, before two-putting for an ugly quadruple-bogey seven.

Live from the Players Live on

Click on the video above to see Woods' water double!

Watch the Players Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports dedicated channel - Sky Sports The Players.