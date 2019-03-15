Players Championship: Sungjae Im makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass

1:13 Sungjae Im recorded the second hole-in-one of the week at The Players with this perfect eight-iron at the par-three 13th Sungjae Im recorded the second hole-in-one of the week at The Players with this perfect eight-iron at the par-three 13th

The Players Championship saw its second hole-in-one in as many days after Sungjae Im made an ace during the second round at TPC Sawgrass.

A day on from Ryan Moore making a hole-in-one at the infamous par-three 17th, Im repeated the feat on Friday with an eight-iron at the par-three 13th.

The South Korean - one under for the round - took an aggressive line off the tee and fired his tee shot over the water on to the putting surface, where it landed five feet past the flag and spun back into the hole.

Im was battling to make the cut at the Players Championship

Im becomes the 12th player to have made a hole-in-one on that hole during the tournament's history, with Henrik Stenson, Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson among the other notable names to ace the 13th.

Click on the video above to see Im's amazing ace!