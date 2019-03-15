Players Championship: A guide to the fans' experience at Sawgrass

1:56 Golf Channel's Alexandra O’Laughlin and Conor Moore take a closer look at what’s on offer for the fans at the Players Championship Golf Channel's Alexandra O’Laughlin and Conor Moore take a closer look at what’s on offer for the fans at the Players Championship

The Players Championship boasts one of the strongest fields in golf, but what’s it like for a fan to experience golf’s ‘fifth major’?

With plenty to see and do away from the golf course, we sent Golf Channel's Alexandra O'Laughlin and Conor Moore to take a closer look at what's on offer.

Alexandra went out and about to explore the wide range of food outlets scattered around TPC Sawgrass, while Conor headed into the massive merchandise tent to see what Players-related products are available to buy.

Large crowds have followed Tiger Woods at The Players

The pair also put their golfing talents to test in a special head-to-head challenge in the indoor golfing facility, where fans can take on a replica of the iconic par-three 17th, with both trying to take the honours in a nearest-the-pin test.

Click on the video above to see the fans' guide to The Players!

