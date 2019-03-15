Players Championship hole-in-one club: Aces at TPC Sawgrass' 17th
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 15/03/19 6:01pm
Ryan Moore joined an elite group of players when he made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole.
Moore's slam-dunk ace was just the ninth in Players Championship history on the par-three and the first since Sergio Garcia managed to make one in 2017.
Brad Fabel was the first to nail a hole-in-one during the 1986 edition of the PGA Tour's flagship event, with a Brian Claar and Fred Couples - who has also previously made a hole-in-three at the 17th - the next two to achieve it.
Joey Sindelar and Paul Azinger made aces in consecutive years from 1999 and Miguel Angel Jimenez's came in 2002, before a 14-year wait for a hole-in-one came when Will Wilcox holed out off the tee in 2016.
