Players Championship hole-in-one club: Aces at TPC Sawgrass' 17th

Ryan Moore joined an elite group of players when he made a hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass' iconic 17th hole.

Moore's slam-dunk ace was just the ninth in Players Championship history on the par-three and the first since Sergio Garcia managed to make one in 2017.

Brad Fabel was the first to nail a hole-in-one during the 1986 edition of the PGA Tour's flagship event, with a Brian Claar and Fred Couples - who has also previously made a hole-in-three at the 17th - the next two to achieve it.

Sergio Garcia is also part of the group of players to have aced the 17th

Joey Sindelar and Paul Azinger made aces in consecutive years from 1999 and Miguel Angel Jimenez's came in 2002, before a 14-year wait for a hole-in-one came when Will Wilcox holed out off the tee in 2016.

