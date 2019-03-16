Players Championship: Seamus Power makes hole-in-one at TPC Sawgrass

0:16 Seamus Power fired the first hole-in-one of his professional career during the third round of the Players Championship Seamus Power fired the first hole-in-one of his professional career during the third round of the Players Championship

Seamus Power continued a remarkable run of aces at the Players Championship with a hole-in-one during the third round at TPC Sawgrass.

Power nailed his tee shot at the par-three fourth, striking a perfect 8-iron on the 155-yard hole to become only the fourth player in tournament history to make an ace on that hole.

The Irishman's ace is his first of his professional career but the third in as many days at golf's 'fifth major', with Ryan Moore making one at the 17th during the opening round and Sungjae Im picking up a hole-in-one at the 13th during the second round.

Power is two under for the tournament

Power then lost ground with three bogeys and a double-bogey, although then birdied two of his final three holes to salvage a one-over 73.

Click on the video above to see Power's perfect ace!

