Players Championship: Tiger Woods, Kevin Na exchange funny moment at 17th

Tiger Woods showed that golf doesn’t always have to be serious after a comical reaction to Kevin Na at the Players Championship.

The players were paired together for the third round, where both attacked the flag off the tee at the par-three 17th and saw their tee shots finish close to the pin.

Na went first with his birdie look and comfortably rolled home his five-footer, with the American wasting no time in getting his ball out of the cup.

Na posted a six-over 78 on Saturday

Woods spotted Na's quick movement and comically mimicked the move after tapping in for his birdie-two, jumping in an over-exaggerated fashion towards the hole before laughing together about the incident as they made their way the 18th.

