The key numbers from the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Jhonattan Vegas holed the longest putt on the 17th

We take a look back at some of the key numbers from The Players Championship after Rory McIlroy claimed a one-shot victory...

0

The Players Championship is still to see a successful title defence.

1

After beginning the week in 11th, McIlroy moved up to 1st in the FedExCup standings for the first time since winning the 2016 edition.

2

This was Jim Furyk's second runners-up finish at The Players and the 31st of his PGA Tour career.

3

Rory McIlroy moved up to first on the FedExCup standings

McIlroy joined Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson as the only players to win at least one FedExCup, The Players, a major and a WGC event.

The 2019 tournament had three holes-in-one, the most since 2006 (4).

4

McIlroy moved up to world No 4 in the official rankings with the win, his highest position since August 27, 2017.

5

Number of birdies on Eddie Pepperell's back nine on his way to a final-round 66.

McIlroy becomes the fifth European player to win The Players, after Sandy Lyle, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer.

6

Number of top-six finishes in McIlroy's six starts this year.

9

Pepperell's tie for third was his best finish in nine career PGA Tour starts.

Eddie Pepperell is congratulated by Justin Rose after his final-round 66

11

This was Dustin Johnson's 11th appearance at The Players, and the first time he has finished in the top 10.

12

Justin Rose finished tied for eighth on 12-under despite opening his tournament with a two-over 74 as he carded subsequent rounds of 66, 68 and 68.

14

The number of bogey-free rounds during the 2019 Players Championship.

15

This was McIlroy's 15th victory on the PGA Tour. He joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win 15 PGA Tour events including four majors before the age of 30.

16

Defending champion Webb Simpson carded rounds of 70-70-70-68 to finish tied for 16th

Number of birdies made by Billy Horschel, who donated $16,000 to a community food bank in Florida.

21

Number of birdies made by Rory McIlroy over his four rounds.

23

Number of tournament birdies by first-time participant Abraham Ancer and Brandt Snedeker - the most in the field.

24

The number of players in the field who played the tournament when it was last held in March in 2006.

Sergio Garcia has the most rounds in the 60s in the history of the tournament.

38

The number of times The Players Championship has been held at TPC Sawgrass.

45

45 balls found the water at the 17th this year

The total number of balls that found the water at the 17th over the four days, nine fewer than in 2018.

53

The number of weeks between McIlroy's last two PGA Tour wins, having last won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2018.

62

Total number of eagles made over the course of the four days.

64

The best rounds of the week were carded by Jim Furyk on Friday and Jon Rahm on Saturday.

69

Jhonattan Vegas holed the longest putt at the 17th in tournament history at 69 feet, 7 inches.

70

McIlroy's two-under final round which left him 16 under for the week.

71.513

Jim Furyk finished second at The Players for the second time

The cumulative average score around Sawgrass over the four days.

76

The final round of Jon Rahm, who led after 54 holds but finished in a tie for 12th.

84

The worst round of the week - carded by Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat on Thursday. He shot a fine 69 on Friday but did not make the cut.

1,705,160

The amount in pounds that McIlroy received for winning at Sawgrass.

9,400,500

The total prize fund in pounds - the biggest prize-fund in professional golf.