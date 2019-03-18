Jack Nicklaus and Justin Rose lead Twitter praise for Rory McIlroy's Players Championship win

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd on his way to victory at Sawgrass

Jack Nicklaus and Justin Rose were among the stars to turn to Twitter to praise Rory McIlroy for his victory at The Players Championship.

McIlroy overcame another poor start and a heavily-congested leaderboard to win golf's most lucrative tournament after a sensational final day at TPC Sawgrass.

The 29-year-old was the last man standing as he held off late charges from Jim Furyk, Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas to clinch a one-shot victory and add the gloss to a sensational start to 2019 which had seen him finish in the top six in his first five events without winning.

Such a great week at @theplayerschamp! Proud of the way I battled Saturday and Sunday. Thanks for the support on a very special St. Patrick's Day! 💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/i8oy5C8sla — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) March 17, 2019

The victory was McIlroy's first since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational and he admitted he had drawn on his recent tournament experiences as he overcame a double-bogey at the fourth and then recovered from a bogey at the 14th with birdies at the 15th and 16th and two rock-solid pars at the tricky 17th and 18th.

His two-under 70 was enough to earn him a record cheque for $2.25m, his first title for 53 weeks, and - perhaps more importantly - morale-boosting momentum to take into his latest bid for a career Grand Slam of majors at the Masters next month.

Good way for @McIlroyRory to head into major championshp season & with @TheMasters just weeks away. He was aggressive when he needed to be, disciplined & patient when he needed to be. Really like what I saw!@THEPLAYERSChamp@PGATOUR — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 17, 2019

68 final round T8 - Great fun playing with @PepperellEddie today and what a putt on 17! Congratulations @McIlroyRory on the 🏆 I counted 62 eagles this week - a great performance for a fantastic cause. Close to 100K books donated to @BookTrustUSA by @MorganStanley #EagleUp pic.twitter.com/oJ8EockRuO — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 17, 2019

Congrats to @McIlroyRory on a great win... silenced a lot of people today! Way to play bro 👊🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 17, 2019

Well done @McIlroyRory, no one deserved it more with the way you’ve been playing this year. A fitting champion for @THEPLAYERSChamp — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) March 17, 2019

Rory, some playing lad - that resume keeps getting better & better 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) March 17, 2019

One of the best weeks of the year.. It truly is @THEPLAYERSChamp !! Can’t thank the staff enough for making this week so special for me and my family.. Congrats to @McIlroyRory for the well deserved win.. Was close, but not good enough.. Excited for the next few weeks!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) March 17, 2019

Great week at @THEPLAYERSChamp thank you as always for such an awesome tournament. Congrats to my pal @McIlroyRory on a fully deserved win! It was only a matter of time. Week off to improve my game now, excited to work hard! — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) March 18, 2019

Watch out Augusta here he comes ....Rory Mcilroy👏🏻👊#grandslamtime — Peter Hedblom (@hedblom14) March 17, 2019

Never surprised by @McIlroyRory ability on course ability. After all those so called “poor” weeks ability to stay positive deflect negativity is BIG. Imagine surrounded by positive people and good experts in the game 👍 — Richie Ramsay (@RamsayGolf) March 18, 2019

Relive The Open by watching "How The Players Was Won" on Monday from 8pm on Sky Sports The Players.