Rory McIlroy relies on experience as he wins Players Championship

Rory McIlroy revealed his recent run of near-misses had helped him get over the line as he returned to winning ways at The Players Championship.

The Northern Irishman carded a two-under 70 in the final round at TPC Sawgrass to claim a one-shot victory over Jim Furyk.

It is McIlroy's first win since last year's Arnold Palmer Invitational and he admitted he had drawn on his recent tournament experiences as he overcame a double-bogey at the fourth and then recovered from a bogey at the 14th with birdies at the 15th and 16th and two rock-solid pars at the tricky 17th and 18th.

He said: "I knew today was going to be difficult just by looking at the forecast. But the good thing is it wasn't just difficult for me, it was difficult for everyone else.

McIlroy closed with a two-under 70 to claim victory

"I thought anything in the 60s today was probably going to get it done for me, and I didn't quite get to that number, but I needed to show a lot of character out there, too, over through four, double-bogeyed four, hit it in the water, and I think all the experiences I've had over the last few weeks in terms of trying to win and not getting over the line definitely helped me today.

"Maybe if I hadn't have had those experiences, I wouldn't be sitting up here with this trophy, so I'm thankful and grateful for those experiences I've had this year. Yes, it would have been nice to maybe get another win, but it sort of made it all worth it, the fact that this win has come at this golf tournament, a tournament where Sawgrass and I didn't have the greatest relationship starting off, and I'm very thankful to the PGA Tour for putting it back to March. That was very helpful for me. Thank you.

"I'm just really proud of myself, the way I played the last few holes, especially after bogeying the 14th from the middle of the fairway.

"The second shot on 15 to set up that birdie putt was the best shot of the day by far. And then how I played the last few holes, I birdied 16, kept telling myself on the way to the 17th tee, just make three more good swings. That's all you need to do, make a good swing in here, two good swings at the last, and this thing is yours, and to step up and make those three good swings, it's very satisfying knowing that it's in there when it needs to be.

"Very proud, very honoured to be able to call myself a Players champion, a tournament I haven't won before, so great to obviously add to the CV."

McIlroy will now turn his attention to The Masters next month where he will bid to complete a career Grand Slam in the majors.

He added: "If I hadn't have won today, I would have said I don't need a win going into Augusta, but it's very nice to get a win, especially doing it on this golf course. Honestly a golf course that will play a little bit similar to the way Augusta will play in a few weeks' time.

"So I can take a lot from this. It's taken me a few weeks to get to this point but I'm playing some of the best golf of my life right now and I just need to keep going with it and keep doing the same things."