The Players: Vote for the shot of the week at TPC Sawgrass

The Players Championship saw a historic albatross, multiple aces and a number of hole-out eagles, but what was the shot of the week at TPC Sawgrass?

Harris English lit up the opening round with a stunning two on the par-five 11th, just the fifth albatross ever recorded at the event, while Ryan Moore, Sungjae Im and Seamus Power all made holes-in-one over the course of the week.

Rory McIlroy went inches away from adding to that number on the par-three eighth during the third round, tapping in for birdie, a day on from Justin Rose holing out for eagle at the 15th.

A hole-out from the bunker was the highlight of Tiger Woods' final round, while Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas both made monster birdies at the 17th during an enthralling final day.

