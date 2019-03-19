Padraig Harrington confirmed for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch

Padraig Harrington won at Lahinch Golf Club as an amateur in 1995

Padraig Harrington will play at this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Lahinch.

The three-time major champion, who has been out of action since November due to injury, will join a strong line-up in the European Tour's second Rolex Series event, which will be hosted by Paul McGinley from July 4-7, live on Sky Sports.

Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood and Danny Willett had already confirmed their participation and Europe's next Ryder Cup captain is excited to play at Lahinch Golf Club for the first time since winning there as an amateur in 1995.

Paul McGinley (left) will have hosting duties in July, with Harrington joining a strong field

"I'm looking forward to returning to Lahinch for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open," said Harrington, who won his national open in 2007 before winning his first major at The Open at Carnoustie two months later.

"It's one of the great Irish links courses and I think it was an excellent decision by Paul McGinley, the European Tour and Dubai Duty Free to take the tournament down there this year.

"The last time I played there I won the Irish Amateur back in 1995, shortly before I entered the professional ranks.

"I'm sure the venue will help generate a fantastic festival atmosphere with the golf course situated in the heart of the village."

The 15-time European Tour winner will return to action this week in Malaysia following a wrist injury.

