WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Results from the group stage

Last Updated: 29/03/19 9:36pm

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have been grouped together at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have been grouped together at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Results from the round-robin group stage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Seed number in brackets; player in bold progressed to knockout stages

Group 1 - Dustin Johnson (1), Hideki Matsuyama (24), Branden Grace (40), Chez Reavie (55)

Wednesday: Johnson bt Reavie 4&3; Grace bt Matsuyama 4&3

Thursday: Grace bt Johnson 1up; Matsuyama A/S Reavie

Friday: Matsuyama bt Johnson 4&2; Grace bt Reavie 2&1

Johnson last won the event in 2017
Group 2 - Justin Rose (2), Gary Woodland (22), Eddie Pepperell (34), Emiliano Grillo (53)

Wednesday: Rose bt Grillo 2&1; Woodland bt Pepperell 2&1

Thursday: Rose A/S Pepperell; Woodland bt Grillo 1up

Friday: Rose vs. Woodland; Grillo bt Pepperell 4&3

Group 3 - Brooks Koepka (3), Alex Noren (27), Haotong Li (36), Tom Lewis (60)

Wednesday: Koepka A/S with Lewis; Li bt Noren 5&4

Thursday: Li bt Koepka 1up; Noren bt Lewis 4&2

Friday: Koepka vs. Noren; Li vs. Lewis

Group 4 - Rory McIlroy (4), Matt Fitzpatrick (32), Justin Harding (47), Luke List (64)

Wednesday: McIlroy bt List 5&4; Harding bt Fitzpatrick 1up

Thursday: McIlroy bt Harding 3&2; List bt Fitzpatrick 2&1

Friday: McIlroy bt Fitzpatrick 4&2; Harding bt List 2up

McIlroy won the Players Championship in his most recent start
Group 5 - Justin Thomas (5), Keegan Bradley (31), Matt Wallace (33), Lucas Bjerregaard (50)

Wednesday: Bjerregaard bt Thomas 3&2; Wallace bt Bradley 1up

Thursday: Thomas bt Wallace 3&1; Bradley A/S Bjerregaard

Friday: Thomas A/S with Bradley; Bjerregaard bt Wallace 1up

Group 6 - Bryson DeChambeau (6), Marc Leishman (17), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Russell Knox (59)

Wednesday: DeChambeau bt Knox 3&1; Leishman bt Aphibarnrat 2up

Thursday: Aphibarnrat bt DeChambeau 2&1; Leishman bt Knox 2up

Friday: Leishman; bt DeChambeau 5&4; Alphibarnrat vs. Knox

Group 7 - Francesco Molinari (7), Webb Simpson (21), Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Satoshi Kodaira (63)

Wednesday: Molinari bt Kodaira 5&4; Olesen bt Simpson 2&1

Thursday: Molinari bt Olesen 4&3; Simpson A/S Kodaira

Friday: Molinari vs. Simpson; Olesen vs. Kodaira

Group 8 - Jon Rahm (8), Matt Kuchar (23), JB Holmes (43), Si Woo Kim (54)

Wednesday: Rahm bt Kim 7&5; Kuchar bt Holmes 3&1

Thursday: Holmes bt Rahm 2&1; Kuchar bt Kim 6&4

Rahm finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in 2017
Friday: Rahm A/S with Kuchar; Holmes bt Kim 6&4

Group 9 - Xander Schauffele (9), Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Tyrrell Hatton (35), Lee Westwood (62)

Wednesday: Schauffele bt Westwood 1up; Hatton bt Cabrera Bello 4&3

Thursday: Schauffele A/S Hatton; Cabrera Bello A/S Westwood

Friday: Cabrera Bello bt Schauffele 1up; Hatton bt Westwood 3&1

Group 10 - Paul Casey (10), Cameron Smith (25), Charles Howell III (42), Abraham Ancer (58)

Wednesday: Casey bt Ancer 5&3; Howell bt Smith 3&1

Thursday: Casey A/S Howell; Ancer bt Smith 3&2

Friday: Casey vs. Smith; Howell vs. Ancer

Group 11 - Tommy Fleetwood (11), Louis Oosthuizen (19), Kyle Stanley (41), Byeong Hun An (49)

Wednesday: Fleetwood bt An 3&2; Stanley bt Oosthuizen 3&2

Thursday: Fleetwood A/S Stanley; Oosthuizen bt An 1up

Fleetwood has top-five finishes in his last two PGA Tour starts
Friday: Oosthuizen bt Fleetwood 4&3; An bt Stanley 6&5

Group 12 - Jason Day (12), Phil Mickelson (20), Henrik Stenson (37), Jim Furyk (52)

Wednesday: Furyk bt Day 2up; Stenson bt Mickelson 2&1

Thursday: Stenson bt Day 4&3 Stenson; Furyk bt Mickelson 1up

Friday: Mickelson bt Day 2up; Stenson bt Furyk 5&4

Group 13 - Tiger Woods (13), Patrick Cantlay (18), Brandt Snedeker (44), Aaron Wise (61)

Wednesday: Woods bt Wise 3&1; Cantlay A/S Snedeker

Thursday: Snedeker bt Woods 2&1; Cantlay bt Wise 4&2

Friday: Woods bt Cantlay 4&2; Wise bt Snedeker 6&4

Group 14 - Tony Finau (14), Ian Poulter (30), Kevin Kisner (48), Keith Mitchell (56)

Wednesday: Finau bt Mitchell 2&1; Poulter bt Kisner 2up

Thursday: Kisner bt Finau 2up; Mitchell bt Poulter 1up

Ian Poulter climbed the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass
Friday: Finau vs. Poulter; Kisner vs. Mitchell

Group 15 - Bubba Watson (15), Jordan Spieth (28), Billy Horschel (38), Kevin Na (57)

Wednesday: Na bt Watson 1up; Spieth A/S Horschel

Thursday: Horschel bt Watson 2&1; Spieth bt Na 3&2

Friday: Watson vs. Spieth; Horschel vs. Na

Group 16 - Patrick Reed (16), Sergio Garcia (26), Shane Lowry (46), Andrew Putnam

Wednesday: Putnam bt Reed 3&2; Garcia bt Lowry 4&2

Thursday: Reed A/S Lowry; Garcia bt Putnam 5&4

Friday: Reed bt Garcia 2&1; Lowry bt Putnam 3&2

