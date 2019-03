WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Draw and schedule for group stage

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick have been grouped together at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Draw and schedule for the round-robin group stage of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Seed number in brackets; top player in each group progresses to knockout stages.

Group 1 - Dustin Johnson (1), Hideki Matsuyama (24), Branden Grace (40), Chez Reavie (55)

Wednesday: Johnson vs. Reavie; Matsuyama vs. Grace

Thursday: Johnson vs. Grace; Matsuyama vs. Reavie

Friday: Johnson vs. Matsuyama; Grace vs. Reavie

Johnson last won the event in 2017

Group 2 - Justin Rose (2), Gary Woodland (22), Eddie Pepperell (34), Emiliano Grillo (53)

Wednesday: Rose vs. Grillo; Woodland vs. Pepperell

Thursday: Rose vs. Pepperell; Woodland vs. Grillo

Friday: Rose vs. Woodland; Pepperell vs. Grillo

Group 3 - Brooks Koepka (3), Alex Noren (27), Haotong Li (36), Tom Lewis (60)

Wednesday: Koepka vs. Lewis; Noren vs. Li

Thursday: Koepka vs. Li; Noren vs. Lewis

Friday: Koepka vs. Noren; Li vs. Lewis

Group 4 - Rory McIlroy (4), Matt Fitzpatrick (32), Justin Harding (47), Luke List (64)

Wednesday: McIlroy vs. List; Fitzpatrick vs. Harding

Thursday: McIlroy vs. Harding; Fitzpatrick vs. List

Friday: McIlroy vs Fitzpatrick; Harding vs. List

McIlroy won the Players Championship in his most recent start

Group 5 - Justin Thomas (5), Keegan Bradley (31), Matt Wallace (33), Lucas Bjerregaard (50)

Wednesday: Thomas vs. Bjerregaard; Bradley vs. Wallace

Thursday: Thomas vs. Wallace; Bradley vs. Bjerregaard

Friday: Thomas vs. Bradley; Wallace vs. Bjerregaard

Group 6 - Bryson DeChambeau (6), Marc Leishman (17), Kiradech Aphibarnrat (39), Russell Knox (59)

Wednesday: DeChambeau vs. Knox; Leishman vs. Aphibarnrat

Thursday: DeChambeau vs. Aphibarnrat; Leishman vs. Knox

Friday: DeChambeau vs. Leishman; Alphibarnrat vs. Knox

Group 7 - Francesco Molinari (7), Webb Simpson (21), Thorbjorn Olesen (45), Satoshi Kodaira (63)

Wednesday: Molinari vs. Kodaira; Simpson vs. Olesen

Thursday: Molinari vs. Olesen; Simpson vs. Kodaira

Friday: Molinari vs. Simpson; Olesen vs. Kodaira

Group 8 - Jon Rahm (8), Matt Kuchar (23), JB Holmes (43), Si Woo Kim (54)

Wednesday: Rahm vs. Kim; Kuchar vs. Holmes

Thursday: Rahm vs. Holmes; Kuchar vs. Kim

Rahm finished runner-up to Dustin Johnson in 2017

Friday: Rahm vs. Kuchar; Holmes vs. Kim

Group 9 - Xander Schauffele (9), Rafa Cabrera Bello (29), Tyrrell Hatton (35), Lee Westwood (62)

Wednesday: Schauffele vs. Westwood; Cabrera Bello vs. Hatton

Thursday: Schauffele vs. Hatton; Cabrera Bello vs. Westwood

Friday: Schauffele vs. Cabrera Bello; Hatton vs. Westwood

Group 10 - Paul Casey (10), Cameron Smith (25), Charles Howell III (42), Abraham Ancer (58)

Wednesday: Casey vs. Ancer; Smith vs. Howell

Thursday: Casey vs. Howell; Smith vs. Ancer

Friday: Casey vs. Smith; Howell vs. Ancer

Group 11 - Tommy Fleetwood (11), Louis Oosthuizen (19), Kyle Stanley (41), Byeong Hun An (49)

Wednesday: Fleetwood vs. An; Oosthuizen vs. Stanley

Thursday: Fleetwood vs. Stanley; Oosthuizen vs. An

Fleetwood has top-five finishes in his last two PGA Tour starts

Friday: Fleetwood vs. Oosthuizen; Stanley vs. An

Group 12 - Jason Day (12), Phil Mickelson (20), Henrik Stenson (37), Jim Furyk (52)

Wednesday: Day vs. Furyk; Mickelson vs. Stenson

Thursday: Day vs. Stenson; Mickelson vs. Furyk

Friday: Day vs. Mickelson; Stenson vs. Furyk

Group 13 - Tiger Woods (13), Patrick Cantlay (18), Brandt Snedeker (44), Aaron Wise (61)

Wednesday: Woods vs. Wise; Cantlay vs. Snedeker

Thursday: Woods vs. Snedeker; Cantlay vs. Wise

Friday: Woods vs. Cantlay; Snedeker vs. Wise

Group 14 - Tony Finau (14), Ian Poulter (30), Kevin Kisner (48), Keith Mitchell (56)

Wednesday: Finau vs. Mitchell; Poulter vs. Kisner

Thursday: Finau vs. Kisner; Poulter vs. Mitchell

Ian Poulterclimbed the leaderboard at TPC Sawgrass

Friday: Finau vs. Poulter; Kisner vs. Mitchell

Group 15 - Bubba Watson (15), Jordan Spieth (28), Billy Horschel (38), Kevin Na (57)

Wednesday: Watson vs. Na; Spieth vs. Horschel

Thursday: Watson vs. Horschel; Spieth vs. Na

Friday: Watson vs. Spieth; Horschel vs. Na

Group 16 - Patrick Reed (16), Sergio Garcia (26), Shane Lowry (46), Andrew Putnam

Wednesday: Reed vs. Putnam; Garcia vs. Lowry

Thursday: Reed vs. Lowry; Garcia vs. Putnam

Friday: Reed vs. Garcia; Lowry vs. Putnam

